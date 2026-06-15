天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風

下午12時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台警告強陣風橫瀾島錄得時速70公里

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於上午12時正發出特別天氣提示，警告強陣風正影響本港。橫瀾島於上午11時55分錄得每小時約70公里的強陣風，顯示天氣情況可能進一步惡化。

市民如身處室外，應立即尋找安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。建議避免進行戶外活動，尤其是高空或海邊地區，並確保窗戶和門戶緊閉，以減少風力對建築物的影響。

天文台將持續監測天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊。請市民密切留意最新天氣報告，並採取必要的安全措施。

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