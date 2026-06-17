天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風

下午03時25分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強陣風警告市民應立即採取安全措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日下午3時15分發出強陣風警告，提醒市民注意安全。沙螺灣及大澳分別錄得每小時約70公里的強陣風，顯示天氣情況可能對戶外活動構成威脅。

市民如身處室外，應立即尋找安全地方躲避，避免在空曠地區逗留，並遠離臨時搭建物或可能被風吹倒的物件。駕駛人士應特別小心，避免在高風速地區行駛。

天文台建議市民密切留意最新天氣資訊，並採取必要的防風措施以保障自身安全。

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