天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風

下午02時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強陣風警告市民應立即尋求安全

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於2026年6月18日下午2時50分發出強陣風警告，預料強陣風將繼續吹襲香港。市民如身處室外，應立即前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

天文台提醒市民，強陣風可能對行人及戶外活動構成危險，特別是靠近海邊或高地的地區。請避免進行任何戶外活動，並確保窗戶和門已經牢固關閉。

市民應密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並遵從相關部門的安全指引。如有需要，請聯絡緊急服務部門以獲取協助。

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