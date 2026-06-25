天文台,特別天氣提示,強雷雨

下午09時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強雷雨警告市民需注意天氣變化

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年6月25日晚上9時40分發出強雷雨警告，指出強雷雨帶正影響珠江口一帶，並預料未來一至兩小時內本港部分地區將出現較大雨勢。

市民應密切留意天氣變化，並採取必要的安全措施。外出時請攜帶雨具，避免前往低窪地區或容易積水的地方，以免發生意外。駕駛人士應減速慢行，注意路面濕滑情況。

天文台將持續監測天氣狀況，並適時更新相關資訊。請市民留意最新的天氣報告，確保安全。

熱門文章

 