下午06時30分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強風信號 請市民提高警覺並採取安全措施

香港天文台於2025年8月17日下午6時30分發出強風信號，預料強陣風吹襲香港。市民應提高警覺，並採取適當的安全措施。若您身處室外，請儘快前往安全的地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

強風可能會對戶外活動和交通造成影響，市民應避免進行不必要的戶外活動，並確保家中窗戶和門戶緊閉。駕駛人士應特別小心，注意路面情況，並減速行駛。若有需要，請留意天文台的進一步更新和指引，確保自身安全。

