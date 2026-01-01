天文台,特別天氣提示,強風信號

上午12時35分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強風信號市民應提防海面大浪危險

香港天文台於2026年1月7日凌晨00:35發出強風信號，預料本港將吹偏北強風。市民應提高警覺，尤其是在海邊活動時，因為海面可能出現大浪，帶來潛在危險。建議市民避免進行水上活動，並遠離海岸線，以確保安全。

此外，駕駛人士應注意道路上的強風影響，特別是在高架道路和橋樑上行駛時。行人應小心行走，避免在高風速地區逗留過久。請市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取適當的安全措施。

