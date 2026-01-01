上午01時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強風信號市民應注意海面大浪帶來危險

天文台,特別天氣提示,強風信號

香港天文台於2026年1月7日早上10時45分發出強風信號，預料本港將吹偏北強風。市民應提高警覺，尤其是靠近海岸地區的居民，應注意海面大浪可能帶來的危險。建議市民避免進行水上活動，並確保船隻安全停泊。

此外，駕駛人士應特別小心，因為強風可能影響行車安全。行人應避免在高樓大廈附近逗留，以防被強風吹倒的物件所傷。市民應密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取適當的安全措施以保障自身安全。

