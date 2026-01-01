上午01時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強風信號市民應注意海面大浪帶來危險

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc2026\u5e741\u67087\u65e5\u65e9\u4e0a10\u664245\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u5f37\u98a8\u4fe1\u865f\uff0c\u9810\u6599\u672c\u6e2f\u5c07\u5439\u504f\u5317\u5f37\u98a8\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u89ba\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u662f\u9760\u8fd1\u6d77\u5cb8\u5730\u5340\u7684\u5c45\u6c11\uff0c\u61c9\u6ce8\u610f\u6d77\u9762\u5927\u6d6a\u53ef\u80fd\u5e36\u4f86\u7684\u5371\u96aa\u3002\u5efa\u8b70\u5e02\u6c11\u907f\u514d\u9032\u884c\u6c34\u4e0a\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u4e26\u78ba\u4fdd\u8239\u96bb\u5b89\u5168\u505c\u6cca\u3002 \u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u7279\u5225\u5c0f\u5fc3\uff0c\u56e0\u70ba\u5f37\u98a8\u53ef\u80fd\u5f71\u97ff\u884c\u8eca\u5b89\u5168\u3002\u884c\u4eba\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u5728\u9ad8\u6a13\u5927\u5ec8\u9644\u8fd1\u9017\u7559\uff0c\u4ee5\u9632\u88ab\u5f37\u98a8\u5439\u5012\u7684\u7269\u4ef6\u6240\u50b7\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7684\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u8cc7\u8a0a\uff0c\u4e26\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u63aa\u65bd\u4ee5\u4fdd\u969c\u81ea\u8eab\u5b89\u5168\u3002