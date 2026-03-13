天文台,特別天氣提示,強風信號

上午04時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強風信號 提防海面大浪危險

香港天文台於2026年3月13日上午4時45分發出強風信號，預料本港將吹偏東強風。市民應提高警覺，尤其是在海邊活動的市民，應特別注意海面大浪可能帶來的危險。

強風可能對海上活動構成威脅，建議市民避免進行水上運動或其他海上活動。此外，駕駛人士應注意行車安全，特別是在高地或橋樑上行駛時，應減速並保持安全距離。

市民應密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取適當的安全措施以保障自身安全。

