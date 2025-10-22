下午05時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出偏北強風信號 提防海面大浪帶來危險

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc2025\u5e7410\u670822\u65e5\u4e0b\u53485\u664250\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u504f\u5317\u5f37\u98a8\u4fe1\u865f\u3002\u9810\u6599\u672c\u6e2f\u5c07\u53d7\u504f\u5317\u5f37\u98a8\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u89ba\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u662f\u5728\u6d77\u908a\u6d3b\u52d5\u7684\u4eba\u58eb\u3002\u5f37\u98a8\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u5f15\u767c\u6d77\u9762\u5927\u6d6a\uff0c\u5c0d\u6d77\u4e0a\u6d3b\u52d5\u69cb\u6210\u6f5b\u5728\u5371\u96aa\u3002 \u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u9032\u884c\u4efb\u4f55\u6c34\u4e0a\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u4e26\u9060\u96e2\u6d77\u5cb8\u7dda\uff0c\u4ee5\u9632\u610f\u5916\u767c\u751f\u3002\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u4ea6\u9700\u6ce8\u610f\u9053\u8def\u4e0a\u7684\u7a81\u5982\u5176\u4f86\u7684\u5f37\u98a8\uff0c\u7279\u5225\u662f\u5728\u9ad8\u5730\u6216\u6a4b\u6a11\u4e0a\u884c\u99db\u6642\u3002\u5efa\u8b70\u5e02\u6c11\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u7684\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u9075\u5f9e\u7576\u5c40\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u6307\u5f15\uff0c\u4ee5\u78ba\u4fdd\u81ea\u8eab\u5b89\u5168\u3002