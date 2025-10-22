天文台,特別天氣提示,強風警告

下午05時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出偏北強風信號 提防海面大浪帶來危險

香港天文台於2025年10月22日下午5時50分發出偏北強風信號。預料本港將受偏北強風影響，市民應提高警覺，尤其是在海邊活動的人士。強風可能會引發海面大浪，對海上活動構成潛在危險。

市民應避免進行任何水上活動，並遠離海岸線，以防意外發生。駕駛人士亦需注意道路上的突如其來的強風，特別是在高地或橋樑上行駛時。建議市民留意最新的天氣報告，並遵從當局的安全指引，以確保自身安全。

