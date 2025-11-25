天文台,特別天氣提示,強風警告

上午07時05分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出偏北強風信號市民需注意海面大浪帶來危險

香港天文台於2025年11月25日上午7時05分發出偏北強風信號。預料本港將受偏北強風影響，市民應提高警覺，尤其是在海邊活動的人士，需注意海面大浪可能帶來的危險。

在這段時間，市民應避免進行水上活動，並確保船隻安全停泊。駕駛人士應小心駕駛，特別是在高地或橋樑上行駛時，因為強風可能影響行車安全。請市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取適當的安全措施以保障自身安全。

