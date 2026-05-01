天文台,特別天氣提示,強風警告

上午01時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出偏東強風警告市民需注意海面大浪危險

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年5月17日凌晨1時45分發出偏東強風警告，提醒市民注意即時天氣情況。本港現時吹偏東強風，海面可能出現大浪，對海上活動構成危險。市民應避免前往海邊或進行水上活動，以確保安全。

此外，駕駛人士需留意強風可能影響行車安全，特別是在高地或橋樑上行駛時。建議市民妥善固定室外物品，防止被強風吹走。請密切留意天文台最新天氣消息，並採取必要的防範措施。

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