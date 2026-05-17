天文台,特別天氣提示,強風警告

上午06時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出偏東強風警告市民需注意海面大浪危險

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年5月17日早上6時45分發出偏東強風警告，提醒市民注意即時天氣情況。本港現正吹偏東強風，海面可能出現大浪，對海上活動構成潛在危險。市民應避免前往海邊或進行水上活動，以確保安全。

此外，船隻操作人員需格外留意風浪情況，並採取必要的安全措施以減低風險。天文台建議市民密切留意最新天氣報告，並遵從相關指引以保障自身安全。

請市民保持警覺，並採取適當的防範措施以應對可能的天氣變化。

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