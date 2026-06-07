天文台,特別天氣提示,強風警告

下午02時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強風警告市民應盡快尋求安全地方

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日下午2時40分發出強風警告，預料強陣風將吹襲香港。市民如身處室外，應立即尋找安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。建議避免靠近窗戶或懸掛物品，並確保家中門窗緊閉。

此外，駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，避免駛近高風速地區或橋樑，並減速行駛以確保安全。市民應密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取必要的防護措施以保障自身安全。

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