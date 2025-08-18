天文台,特別天氣提示,強風

上午02時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強風信號 提防海面大浪危險

香港天文台於2025年8月18日凌晨2時45分發出強風信號，預料本港將吹東南強風。市民應提高警覺，尤其是在海邊活動的人士，應注意海面大浪可能帶來的危險。建議市民避免進行水上活動，並確保船隻安全停泊。

此外，駕駛人士應小心駕駛，特別是在高架道路和橋樑上，因為強風可能影響行車安全。行人應避免在廣闊空曠的地方逗留，以免被強風吹倒。請市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取適當的安全措施。

