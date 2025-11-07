上午12時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示 11月7日晚上沿岸水位上升 低窪地區或輕微水浸

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc11\u67086\u65e5\u665a\u4e0a12\u6642\u6b63\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u9810\u8a0811\u67087\u65e5\u665a\u4e0a\u672c\u6e2f\u6cbf\u5cb8\u6c34\u4f4d\u5c07\u8f03\u6b63\u5e38\u7a0d\u9ad8\u3002\u9019\u662f\u7531\u65bc\u5929\u6587\u5927\u6f6e\u53ca\u6771\u5317\u5b63\u5019\u98a8\u7684\u5171\u540c\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u53ef\u80fd\u5c0e\u81f4\u90e8\u5206\u4f4e\u7aaa\u5730\u5340\u51fa\u73fe\u8f15\u5fae\u6c34\u6d78\u3002 \u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u89ba\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u662f\u5c45\u4f4f\u5728\u4f4e\u7aaa\u5730\u5340\u7684\u5c45\u6c11\uff0c\u61c9\u63d0\u524d\u505a\u597d\u9632\u7bc4\u63aa\u65bd\uff0c\u4ee5\u6e1b\u5c11\u6c34\u6d78\u53ef\u80fd\u5e36\u4f86\u7684\u5f71\u97ff\u3002\u5efa\u8b70\u5e02\u6c11\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7684\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u8cc7\u8a0a\uff0c\u4e26\u907f\u514d\u5728\u6c34\u4f4d\u4e0a\u5347\u671f\u9593\u524d\u5f80\u6cbf\u5cb8\u5730\u5340\uff0c\u4ee5\u78ba\u4fdd\u5b89\u5168\u3002