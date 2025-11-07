天文台,特別天氣提示,水浸預警

上午12時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示 11月7日晚上沿岸水位上升 低窪地區或輕微水浸

香港天文台於11月6日晚上12時正發出特別天氣提示，預計11月7日晚上本港沿岸水位將較正常稍高。這是由於天文大潮及東北季候風的共同影響，可能導致部分低窪地區出現輕微水浸。

市民應提高警覺，尤其是居住在低窪地區的居民，應提前做好防範措施，以減少水浸可能帶來的影響。建議市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並避免在水位上升期間前往沿岸地區，以確保安全。

