天文台,特別天氣提示,猛烈陣風

下午06時25分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出猛烈陣風警告市民應立即採取安全措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年6月18日晚上6時25分發出猛烈陣風警告，提醒市民注意即將來臨的惡劣天氣。預料猛烈陣風吹襲香港，可能對戶外活動及建築物安全構成威脅。

如您目前身處室外，請立即尋找安全地方躲避，避免靠近臨時搭建物、廣告牌或其他可能因強風而倒塌的結構物。駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，減速行駛以確保安全。

市民應密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取必要的防風措施以保障自身及家人的安全。

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