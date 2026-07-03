天文台,特別天氣提示,猛烈陣風

上午08時52分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台警告猛烈陣風持續吹襲市民應立即避險

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於上午8時45分發出特別天氣提示，警告猛烈陣風正持續吹襲香港。大澳及沙洲地區錄得每小時約110公里的猛烈陣風，對市民安全構成威脅。

天文台提醒市民，若身處室外，應立即前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。特別是靠近海邊或空曠地區的市民，應格外小心，避免進行戶外活動。

市民應密切留意天氣更新，並遵從天文台的安全指引。請確保窗戶和門牢固關閉，並將鬆散物品固定或移至室內，以減少風險。

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