天文台,特別天氣提示,猛烈陣風

上午09時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出猛烈陣風警告市民應立即尋求安全地方

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年7月3日上午9時15分發出猛烈陣風警告，預料香港將受猛烈陣風吹襲。市民如身處室外，應立即前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

天文台提醒市民，猛烈陣風可能對戶外活動及交通造成影響，請避免進行高風險的戶外活動，並確保窗戶及門戶已牢固關閉。駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，減速行駛，並避免駛近海邊或高地區域。

請市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取必要的安全措施以保障自身及家人的安全。

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