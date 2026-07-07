天文台,特別天氣提示,猛烈陣風

上午09時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出猛烈陣風警告市民應立即採取安全措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日上午9時發出猛烈陣風警告，預料強風將影響香港多個地區。市民如身處室外，請立即前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。建議市民避免進行戶外活動，並確保窗戶及門戶關閉牢固，以減少風力對建築物的影響。

此外，駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，避免駛近海邊或高地等風勢較強的地區。天文台將持續監測天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊。請市民密切留意最新天氣報告，並採取必要的安全措施。

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