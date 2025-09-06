上午06時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出酷熱天氣警告 提醒市民注意健康及防暑措施

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc9\u67086\u65e5\u4e0a\u53486\u664245\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u9177\u71b1\u5929\u6c23\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u63d0\u9192\u5e02\u6c11\u6ce8\u610f\u7576\u524d\u7684\u6975\u7aef\u9177\u71b1\u53ca\u9ad8\u6eab\u5929\u6c23\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u81ea\u8eab\u7684\u5065\u5eb7\u72c0\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u78ba\u4fdd\u5145\u8db3\u7684\u6c34\u5206\u651d\u53d6\uff0c\u4ee5\u9632\u6b62\u4e2d\u6691\u3002\u5efa\u8b70\u907f\u514d\u5728\u6236\u5916\u9032\u884c\u5287\u70c8\u904b\u52d5\uff0c\u4ee5\u6e1b\u5c11\u56e0\u9ad8\u6eab\u5f15\u81f4\u7684\u5065\u5eb7\u98a8\u96aa\u3002 \u5728\u9019\u6bb5\u671f\u9593\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u7684\u9632\u6691\u63aa\u65bd\uff0c\u4f8b\u5982\u7a7f\u8457\u8f15\u4fbf\u3001\u900f\u6c23\u7684\u8863\u7269\uff0c\u4e26\u76e1\u91cf\u7559\u5728\u9670\u6dbc\u7684\u5730\u65b9\u3002\u5982\u611f\u5230\u4e0d\u9069\uff0c\u61c9\u7acb\u5373\u5c0b\u6c42\u91ab\u7642\u5354\u52a9\u3002\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u547c\u7c72\u5e02\u6c11\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u89ba\uff0c\u78ba\u4fdd\u81ea\u8eab\u53ca\u5bb6\u4eba\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u3002