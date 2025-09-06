天文台,特別天氣提示,酷熱天氣

上午06時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出酷熱天氣警告 提醒市民注意健康及防暑措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於9月6日上午6時45分發出酷熱天氣警告，提醒市民注意當前的極端酷熱及高溫天氣。市民應密切留意自身的健康狀況，並確保充足的水分攝取，以防止中暑。建議避免在戶外進行劇烈運動，以減少因高溫引致的健康風險。

在這段期間，市民應採取適當的防暑措施，例如穿著輕便、透氣的衣物，並盡量留在陰涼的地方。如感到不適，應立即尋求醫療協助。天文台呼籲市民提高警覺，確保自身及家人的安全。

熱門文章

 