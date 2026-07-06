天文台,特別天氣提示,雨勢警告

上午05時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台特別天氣提示未來兩三小時雨勢或頗大

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

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天文台於今日早上05:50發出特別天氣提示，指出受活躍偏南氣流影響，未來兩至三小時雨勢可能有時頗大。市民在早上上班及上學前，應密切留意天文台的最新天氣消息，以便作出適當安排。

建議市民攜帶雨具並留意路面情況，避免因突如其來的雨勢而影響行程。駕駛人士需特別注意道路濕滑，減慢車速以確保安全。天文台將持續監察天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊。

請市民保持警覺，並遵循安全指引，確保自身及他人安全。

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