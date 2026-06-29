天文台,特別天氣提示,雷暴

上午02時20分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示低壓槽驟雨雷暴影響本港

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年6月29日凌晨2時20分發出特別天氣提示，指出與低壓槽相關的驟雨及雷暴正影響本港。位於本港西南面的雷雨帶正逐漸靠近珠江口一帶，預料未來兩至三小時內本港雨勢有時頗大。

市民應提高警惕，避免在雷暴期間進行戶外活動，並遠離樹木及高地以減低被雷擊的風險。此外，駕駛人士需注意道路濕滑，保持安全車速。建議市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣報告，並採取必要的防範措施以確保安全。

熱門文章

 