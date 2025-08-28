天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨警告

上午12時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強雷雨警告 珠江口一帶今日有驟雨雷暴及狂風

天文台於8月28日凌晨12時發出強雷雨警告，預計今日珠江口一帶將受到高空擾動相關的強雷雨區影響。本港將出現驟雨、雷暴及狂風，尤其在早上及日間，雨勢有時會相當猛烈。

市民在出門前應密切留意天文台的最新天氣消息及警告，並做好防範措施。建議攜帶雨具，並避免在雷暴期間進行戶外活動。駕駛人士應特別小心路面濕滑，並保持安全車距。若遇到突如其來的惡劣天氣，請尋找安全的地方暫避，確保自身安全。

