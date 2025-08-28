上午12時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強雷雨警告 珠江口一帶今日有驟雨雷暴及狂風

\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc8\u670828\u65e5\u51cc\u666812\u6642\u767c\u51fa\u5f37\u96f7\u96e8\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u9810\u8a08\u4eca\u65e5\u73e0\u6c5f\u53e3\u4e00\u5e36\u5c07\u53d7\u5230\u9ad8\u7a7a\u64fe\u52d5\u76f8\u95dc\u7684\u5f37\u96f7\u96e8\u5340\u5f71\u97ff\u3002\u672c\u6e2f\u5c07\u51fa\u73fe\u9a5f\u96e8\u3001\u96f7\u66b4\u53ca\u72c2\u98a8\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u5728\u65e9\u4e0a\u53ca\u65e5\u9593\uff0c\u96e8\u52e2\u6709\u6642\u6703\u76f8\u7576\u731b\u70c8\u3002 \u5e02\u6c11\u5728\u51fa\u9580\u524d\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7684\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u6d88\u606f\u53ca\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u505a\u597d\u9632\u7bc4\u63aa\u65bd\u3002\u5efa\u8b70\u651c\u5e36\u96e8\u5177\uff0c\u4e26\u907f\u514d\u5728\u96f7\u66b4\u671f\u9593\u9032\u884c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\u3002\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u7279\u5225\u5c0f\u5fc3\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\uff0c\u4e26\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u8eca\u8ddd\u3002\u82e5\u9047\u5230\u7a81\u5982\u5176\u4f86\u7684\u60e1\u52a3\u5929\u6c23\uff0c\u8acb\u5c0b\u627e\u5b89\u5168\u7684\u5730\u65b9\u66ab\u907f\uff0c\u78ba\u4fdd\u81ea\u8eab\u5b89\u5168\u3002