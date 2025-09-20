上午05時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台警告米娜強雷雨帶影響本港市民需提高警惕

\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc2025\u5e749\u670820\u65e5\u4e0a\u53485\u664215\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u6307\u51fa\u8207\u7c73\u5a1c\u76f8\u95dc\u7684\u5f37\u96f7\u96e8\u5e36\u6b63\u5f71\u97ff\u9999\u6e2f\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u95dc\u6ce8\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u4e26\u505a\u597d\u6e96\u5099\u61c9\u5c0d\u53ef\u80fd\u7684\u60e1\u52a3\u5929\u6c23\u3002\u662f\u5426\u9700\u8981\u767c\u51fa\u7d05\u8272\u66b4\u96e8\u8b66\u544a\u4fe1\u865f\uff0c\u5c07\u53d6\u6c7a\u65bc\u96f7\u96e8\u5e36\u7684\u9032\u4e00\u6b65\u767c\u5c55\u3002 \u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u60d5\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u5728\u96f7\u96e8\u671f\u9593\u9032\u884c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u4e26\u78ba\u4fdd\u5bb6\u4e2d\u7a97\u6236\u7dca\u9589\u4ee5\u9632\u6b62\u96e8\u6c34\u6ef2\u5165\u3002\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u7279\u5225\u5c0f\u5fc3\uff0c\u56e0\u70ba\u9053\u8def\u53ef\u80fd\u56e0\u5927\u96e8\u800c\u8b8a\u5f97\u6fd5\u6ed1\u3002\u8acb\u6301\u7e8c\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7684\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\uff0c\u4ee5\u4fbf\u53ca\u6642\u63a1\u53d6\u5fc5\u8981\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u63aa\u65bd\u3002