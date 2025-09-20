天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨警告

上午05時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台警告米娜強雷雨帶影響本港市民需提高警惕

天文台於2025年9月20日上午5時15分發出特別天氣提示，指出與米娜相關的強雷雨帶正影響香港。市民應密切關注天氣變化，並做好準備應對可能的惡劣天氣。是否需要發出紅色暴雨警告信號，將取決於雷雨帶的進一步發展。

市民應提高警惕，避免在雷雨期間進行戶外活動，並確保家中窗戶緊閉以防止雨水滲入。駕駛人士應特別小心，因為道路可能因大雨而變得濕滑。請持續留意天文台的最新天氣報告，以便及時採取必要的安全措施。

