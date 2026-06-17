天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨警告

下午12時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：強雷雨區接近香港市民應注意大雨影響

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日中午12時正發出特別天氣提示，指出強雷雨區正於珠江口以南一帶發展，並逐漸靠近香港。預計未來兩至三小時內，本港可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，留意最新天氣資訊。

天文台提醒市民，強降雨可能導致低窪地區出現水浸，戶外活動人士應盡快尋找安全地方避雨。駕駛人士則需注意路面濕滑，減速慢行以確保安全。

請市民密切留意天文台的最新公告，並採取必要的防範措施以保障自身安全。

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