天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨警告

上午09時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：雷雨區逼近香港市民需注意天氣變化

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

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天文台於今日上午9時40分發出特別天氣提示，指出位於本港西南面的雷雨區正逐漸靠近，預料會在未來一至兩小時內影響香港。市民需密切留意天氣變化，尤其是戶外活動人士，應提前做好防雨準備。

雷雨可能伴隨短時強降雨及雷暴，低窪地區有機會出現水浸情況。駕駛人士應注意路面濕滑，減速行駛以確保安全。市民如需外出，建議攜帶雨具並留意最新的天氣報告。

天文台提醒市民保持警覺，並密切留意最新的天氣更新，以便及時採取必要的防範措施。

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