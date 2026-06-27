天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨

上午05時05分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台預測本港部分地區未來數小時雨勢較大

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年6月27日早上5時5分發出特別天氣提示，指出本港以南海域的雷雨區正逐漸向北移動，預料未來兩至三小時內，本港部分地區將出現較大雨勢。

市民在外出時應密切留意天文台的最新天氣消息，並攜帶雨具以應對突如其來的降雨。進行戶外活動的市民需特別注意天氣變化，避免在雷雨期間停留於空曠地區或接近高大樹木，以免發生危險。

天文台將持續監測天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊。請市民保持警覺，確保自身安全。

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