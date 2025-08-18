天文台,特別天氣提示,香港天氣

上午08時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 南方雨帶逼近珠江口影響本港

香港天文台於今日上午8時40分發出特別天氣提示，指出香港以南海域的雨帶正在發展，並逐漸靠近珠江口一帶。預計這些雨帶可能在未來兩至三小時內影響本港。市民應密切留意天氣變化，並做好防雨準備。

由於天氣情況可能迅速惡化，市民應避免進行戶外活動，特別是水上活動。此外，駕駛人士應注意路面濕滑，保持安全車速。請隨時留意天文台的最新天氣報告，並遵循相關安全指引，以確保自身安全。

