上午08時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 南方雨帶逼近珠江口影響本港

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u4e0a\u53488\u664240\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u6307\u51fa\u9999\u6e2f\u4ee5\u5357\u6d77\u57df\u7684\u96e8\u5e36\u6b63\u5728\u767c\u5c55\uff0c\u4e26\u9010\u6f38\u9760\u8fd1\u73e0\u6c5f\u53e3\u4e00\u5e36\u3002\u9810\u8a08\u9019\u4e9b\u96e8\u5e36\u53ef\u80fd\u5728\u672a\u4f86\u5169\u81f3\u4e09\u5c0f\u6642\u5167\u5f71\u97ff\u672c\u6e2f\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u4e26\u505a\u597d\u9632\u96e8\u6e96\u5099\u3002 \u7531\u65bc\u5929\u6c23\u60c5\u6cc1\u53ef\u80fd\u8fc5\u901f\u60e1\u5316\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u9032\u884c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u7279\u5225\u662f\u6c34\u4e0a\u6d3b\u52d5\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\uff0c\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u8eca\u901f\u3002\u8acb\u96a8\u6642\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7684\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u9075\u5faa\u76f8\u95dc\u5b89\u5168\u6307\u5f15\uff0c\u4ee5\u78ba\u4fdd\u81ea\u8eab\u5b89\u5168\u3002