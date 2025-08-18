天文台,特別天氣提示,香港天氣

下午02時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 預計未來一兩小時部分地區雨勢較大

香港天文台於2025年8月18日下午2時45分發出特別天氣提示，指出香港以南海域的雨帶正在發展並逐漸靠近珠江口一帶。預料本港未來一兩小時內，部分地區將會出現較大雨勢。市民應密切留意天氣變化，並做好防雨措施。

在這段時間，市民應避免進行戶外活動，特別是在低窪地區或易受水浸影響的地方。駕駛人士應小心駕駛，保持安全車速，並注意路面情況。若有需要，請及時尋找安全的避雨場所，確保自身安全。

