下午02時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 預計未來一兩小時部分地區雨勢較大

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc2025\u5e748\u670818\u65e5\u4e0b\u53482\u664245\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u6307\u51fa\u9999\u6e2f\u4ee5\u5357\u6d77\u57df\u7684\u96e8\u5e36\u6b63\u5728\u767c\u5c55\u4e26\u9010\u6f38\u9760\u8fd1\u73e0\u6c5f\u53e3\u4e00\u5e36\u3002\u9810\u6599\u672c\u6e2f\u672a\u4f86\u4e00\u5169\u5c0f\u6642\u5167\uff0c\u90e8\u5206\u5730\u5340\u5c07\u6703\u51fa\u73fe\u8f03\u5927\u96e8\u52e2\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u4e26\u505a\u597d\u9632\u96e8\u63aa\u65bd\u3002 \u5728\u9019\u6bb5\u6642\u9593\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u9032\u884c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u7279\u5225\u662f\u5728\u4f4e\u7aaa\u5730\u5340\u6216\u6613\u53d7\u6c34\u6d78\u5f71\u97ff\u7684\u5730\u65b9\u3002\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u5c0f\u5fc3\u99d5\u99db\uff0c\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u8eca\u901f\uff0c\u4e26\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u60c5\u6cc1\u3002\u82e5\u6709\u9700\u8981\uff0c\u8acb\u53ca\u6642\u5c0b\u627e\u5b89\u5168\u7684\u907f\u96e8\u5834\u6240\uff0c\u78ba\u4fdd\u81ea\u8eab\u5b89\u5168\u3002