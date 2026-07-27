天文台,特別天氣提示,驟雨雷暴

上午05時30分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示提醒市民注意驟雨及狂風雷暴

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

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天文台於今日早上5時30分發出特別天氣提示，指出受活躍西南氣流影響，本港今日初時有驟雨及狂風雷暴，雨勢有時頗大。市民在上班或上學前，應密切留意天文台的最新天氣消息，並做好防雨措施。

建議市民攜帶雨具並避免在雷暴期間進行戶外活動，以保障安全。如需外出，請留意道路濕滑情況，並小心駕駛。天文台將持續監測天氣變化，並適時更新相關信息。

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