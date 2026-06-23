天文台,特別天氣提示,高溫天氣

下午04時20分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台提醒市民高溫天氣持續注意健康安全

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

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天文台於今日下午4時20分發出特別天氣提示，提醒市民高溫天氣仍在持續。市民應注意補充足夠水分，避免長時間暴露於陽光下，並減少戶外活動以防中暑。

如感到身體不適，請立即休息或尋求協助，必要時應儘快求醫。特別是長者、兒童及患有慢性疾病的人士，更需特別留意身體狀況，並採取適當的防護措施。

天文台呼籲市民保持警覺，並密切留意最新的天氣資訊，以確保自身及家人的安全。

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