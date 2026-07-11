天文台,特別天氣提示,高溫天氣

下午06時30分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台提醒高溫天氣持續市民需注意健康

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

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天文台於今日下午6時30分發出特別天氣提示，提醒市民高溫天氣仍在持續。市民應注意補充足夠水分，避免長時間暴露於陽光下，並減少戶外活動以降低中暑風險。

如感到身體不適，例如頭暈、疲倦或噁心，應立即休息或尋求協助，並在需要時儘快求醫。特別是長者、兒童及患有慢性疾病的人士，更需特別小心，避免因高溫引發健康問題。

天文台提醒市民，未來數日天氣仍可能維持炎熱，請密切留意天氣變化，並採取適當的防暑措施以保障自身安全。

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