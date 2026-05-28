天文台,特別天氣提示,高溫警告

上午06時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出高溫警告市民需注意健康及補充水分

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年5月28日上午6時45分發出高溫警告，提醒市民高溫天氣仍在持續。市民應注意補充足夠水分，避免長時間暴露於陽光下，並減少戶外活動以降低中暑風險。

如感到身體不適，請立即休息或尋求協助，必要時應儘快求醫。特別是長者、兒童及患有慢性疾病的人士，更需加倍小心，確保身體得到適當的保護。

天文台呼籲市民在高溫期間保持警覺，並採取適當措施以保障自身及家人的健康。

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