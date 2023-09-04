《That is that》歌詞｜亀梨和也新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
亀梨和也《That is that》 | 目錄
亀梨和也《That is that》｜新歌試聽
亀梨和也《That is that》｜製作
亀梨和也《That is that》｜歌詞
金曜日のHeartache 因果のないDrama-show
Nexus 落ち着きなく 騒ぐ時代
ガラス越しでは 伝わらない
空回る'Good luck' この間の失態
月曜日疲れてるな 寂しがるPast status 'Two as one'あれから 黄昏れてた約束はLose
Become loose… 叶わず It's the truth 相対(あいたい)す Ideal and real life
いつも繰り返すルーティンから前に
足掻くDreamer？ それともChaser？
飽きも知らず Make my heartbeat race 'That is that' 俯かなきゃ上々だから
'That is that' 星と駆けるような日々だ
'Hand in there' Make it happen 焦らないさ
Dreams come true
飽きもせず Make my heartbeat race, yeah ピント暈(ぼ)けのPortrait 滲んでいくRelations
Next time 「もう戻せない」「そう悔やまない」「進む時間を疑わない」
風向きはGood sign その調子でIt's fine
木曜日兆しなら 探さなくとも其処(そこ)へ 出会わないままなら 紡げない物語こそTruth
輝く 必ず Goota do 愛し愛され Leave it
いずれ解る筈だろう Believe it
今日もDreamer いわゆるChaser
明ける夜から Make my heartbeat race 'That is that' いつの間にか抒情(じょじょう)的な
'That is that' 「もし」は要らぬような日々だ
'Hand in there' Make it happen 気取らないさ
Life gose on
諦めず Make my heartbeat race, yeah ポーカーフェイスな過去(きのう)より
在るがままが きっと似合う
曖昧な憂いを棄て 夢を抱き寄せ Stay
相応なスタンス
飽きも知らず Make my heartbeat race 'That is that' 俯かなきゃ上々だから
'That is that' 星と駆けるような日々だ
'Hand in there' Make it happen 焦らないさ
Dreams come true
飽きもせず Make my heartbeat race, yeah 飽きもせず Make my heartbeat race, yeah