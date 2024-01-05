《Judas》歌詞｜婁峻碩新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
婁峻碩《Judas》 | 目錄
婁峻碩《Judas》｜歌詞
Yeah I changed a lot
多了一點錢能花
往上看這天多大
變了變的別人要聽我說話
changed a lot
Call me Judas you ain't god
他們守著舊燈塔
But I need to level up and never stop
Yeah I changed a lot
多了一點錢能花
往上看這天多大
變了變的別人要聽我說話
Yeah I changed a lot
Call me Judas you ain't god
Call me Judas you ain't god
Judas Judas
Call me Judas in their story
他們心碎像是玻璃
But I still sip champagne in the morning
都當自己世界中心
甚至沒有時間同情
看著他們永遠看不見的風景
Im my own boss
You don't own me bitch
繼續情緒勒索我我嗤之以鼻同樣生為人但不同命 bitch
繼續怨嘆不公平
但別想我會起立敬禮 huh
才不聽你命令 huh
Hunid k in a minute huh
Just chilling chilling huh
天生反骨 在我血液裡
要謝謝你
像造了萬物般的當自己像是上帝道不同不相為謀
Ready to face off
其實你不太像是對手像資源回收
走開不要來壞我胃口
誰笑到最後
Gonna be me
背後shit talking keep tripping
Im still me
Yeah I changed a lot
多了一點錢能花
往上看這天多大
變了變的別人要聽我說話
changed a lot
Call me Judas you ain't god
他們守著舊燈塔
But I need to level up and never stop
Yeah I changed a lot
多了一點錢能花
往上看這天多大
變了變的別人要聽我說話
Yeah I changed a lot
Call me Judas you ain't god
Call me Judas you ain't god
Judas Judas
Show no respect 滿嘴
gloyalty
周圍嘴油膩愛討好你
You want all the credits 都給你
你不過先過氣
I used to look up to you guys
卻把我當阻礙有種當面說出來
Call me judas 被我出賣
But you ain't god 學不來
要怨我刻在墓牌