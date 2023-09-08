《Pressure 迫》歌詞｜張哲瀚新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
張哲瀚《Pressure 迫》｜製作
作曲：Mike Macdermid & Joe Lawrence
作詞：Mike Macdermid & Joe Lawrence
Hey girl you gotta lotta loving
I think you're looking so fine
I see them pushing and a shoving
But I just wanna make you mind
So everybody move, yeah move,
Give me a little room
Cos I'm ready and I wanna know ya
I saw that little look in her eyes She got me hypnotised
She got me under her spell oh
its right there can you feel it?
Don't need nobody else
You got it going on I don't think I got it wrong,
so hot, so hot, so oh oh oh
Feel pressure My Pleasure
Feel pressure when you move like this
Feel pressure My pleasure
Feel pressure cos you dragged me in
I don't think I can handle no more,no no,
You got me shaking down to the core, yeah yeah,
You'll like an animal when you're on the floor no no,
I'll tell you whenI think it's enough of your pressure now
They tell me you could do better,
I know you're outta my league
Why don't you go ahead and tell her,
Cos I know that she chose me
So everybody move,yeah move,
Give me a little room
Cos I'm ready and I wanna know ya
I saw that little look in her eyes She got me hypnotised
She got me under her spell oh
its right there can you feel it?
Don't need nobody else
You got it going on I don't think I got it wrong,
so hot, so hot, so oh oh oh
Feel pressure My Pleasure
Feel pressure when you move like this
Feel pressure My pleasure
Feel pressure cos you dragged me in
I don't think I can handle no more,no no,
You got me shaking down to the core, yeah yeah,
You'll like an animal when you're on the floor no no,
I'll tell you when I think it's enough of your pressure now
Tell me if it's all too much
I just wanna feel your touch
Tell me if it gets to you
I know that you feel it too
Feel pressure My Pleasure
Feel pressure
Feel pressure
My pleasure Feel pressure
Feel pressure My Pleasure
Feel pressure when you move like this
Feel pressure My pleasure
Feel pressure cos you dragged me in
I don't think I can handle no more, no no,
You got me shaking down to the core, yeah yeah,
You'll like an animal when you're on the floor, no no,
I'll tell you when I think it's enough of your pressure now
your pressure now
your pressure now