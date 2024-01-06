《In Love In The Morning》歌詞｜張蔓莎 (Sabrina Cheung)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
In Love In The Morning歌詞｜張蔓莎 (Sabrina Cheung)《In Love In The Morning》於2024-01-02推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了張蔓莎 (Sabrina Cheung)新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
張蔓莎 (Sabrina Cheung)《In Love In The Morning》 | 目錄
張蔓莎 (Sabrina Cheung)《In Love In The Morning》｜歌詞
All I want is you on a sleepy Monday
要浪漫地甦醒
彷彿一切是注定
Wake up with a coffee with honey dripping
微風輕輕帶著甜味
如藍天的洗滌
是愛戀的滋味
每天都想你
Fall in love with you in a sunny day
日光中與你 同步呼吸的空氣
頻率已對應
但愛若是有限期
I want you to stay
Fall in love with you in a morning
10點鐘 Facetime
甜蜜地說明
致電我 是每日設定
再靠近你
早餐 請準備
Butter and a pancake
We’re in love everyday
Ain’t we in a sleepless game?
朦朧之中抱緊你
如戀愛是陷阱
由清醒 一分鐘 未暫停
描述成 詩裡 那份夢寐
邱比特 那弓箭 已預備
Fall in love with you in a sunny day
日光中與你 同步呼吸的空氣
頻率已對應
但愛若是有限期
I want you to stay
Fall in love with you in the morning
10點鐘 Facetime
甜蜜地說明
致電我 是每日設定
再靠近你
早餐 請準備
Butter and a pancake
All I want is you
don’t you feel the same?