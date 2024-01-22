《Agree to Disagree》歌詞｜曾若華 (JUDE)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
曾若華 (JUDE)《Agree to Disagree》｜歌詞
Lyrics： JUDE
Arrangement： T-ma
Produced by： T-ma
Days turn into years
Its the same shit different year
In a cage
Can’t escape these feelings no matter my age
Lemme take the stage
They say you’ve been denied
Lemme speak my mind
Let me out
You know I won’t comply
Let me shout
Just let it out
If you don’t like me, oh baby just say it like a man
Take it leave it take it leave it take it
Do what you wanna
Just make up your mind
Agree to disagree
Agree to disagree with you
Agree to disagree
You hate that there’s nothing wrong with me
Why am I still here
Talking same shit different year
In a cage
Can’t get these people to get on the same page
They wanna play it safe
They say you’ve been denied
Lemme speak my mind
Let me out
You know I won’t comply
Let me shout
Just let it out
If you don’t like me, oh baby just say it like a man
Take it leave it take it leave it take it
Do what you wanna
Just make up your mind
Agree to disagree
Agree to disagree with you
Agree to disagree
You hate that there’s nothing wrong with me
I don’t think i’m special, but you’re just a cliche
I don’t think i’m special, but you’re just a cliche
I don’t think I’m special
Do you think you’re special?
Cuz you’re just a cliche
Just let it out
If you don’t like me, oh baby just say it like a man
Take it leave it take it leave it take it
Do what you wanna
Just make up your mind
Agree to disagree
Agree to disagree with you
Agree to disagree
You hate that there’s nothing wrong with me