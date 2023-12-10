《Nobody》歌詞｜歐陽靖 (MC Jin)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
歐陽靖 (MC Jin)《Nobody》 | 目錄
歐陽靖 (MC Jin)《Nobody》｜歌詞
邊個係nobody
邊個係nobody
你試下跟下我個Beat
麻煩晒呀
Everyday that goes by it’s a
reoccuring theme
You wonder what it’s like to be heard
and to be seen
They say the world’s a stage behind the
curtain though it seems
You just passing through with no purpose
in the scene
A forced smile due to pride is all you show
Hard to keep ya head high when inside
you feeling low
All i know is that we’re each assigned a role
Some big some small some take time to grow
I mean i get it occasional flowers would be nice
Give yourself credit you could
plant a garden if you’d like
Just to have it all what would you sacrifice
Want your cake and eat it too
be lucky with a half a slice
I know it’s hard to look
beyond the pond it’s huge from within
But if you a small fish that’s just
more room to swim
Feeling insignificant is far from a flaw
In the grand scheme of things all of us are
邊個係nobody
可能係你
好好照下塊鏡
定係我講緊自己
一句到尾
你我不分
Nobody都係somebody
睇你幾時現身
Nobody都係somebody
Nobody都係somebody
一句到尾你我不分
Nobody都係somebody
睇你幾時現身
Uh huh I made a promise to myself
If nothing else that i’d be honest with myself
Took the chip off my shoulder put my pride
up on the shelf
Got on my big boy pants another notch
under my belt
I’ve been the opener and the
main attraction
If you’re still sleeping on me
go ahead keep nappin’
Who’s the Chinese kid that raps
they say my name with passion
Depending who you ask you won’t get
the same reaction
As for opinions I respect every one
But facts are facts no matter how the
narrative is spun
I’m a legend to some second to none
Cause what I had to do get here
has never been done
Of all the lessons that i've learned this one is
definitely key
I know i'm somebody cause i'm definitely me
Feeling insignificant is far from a flaw
In the grand scheme of things all of us are
邊個係nobody
可能係你
好好照下塊鏡
定係我講緊自己
一句到尾
你我不分
Nobody都係somebody
睇你幾時現身
Nobody都係somebody
Nobody都係somebody
一句到尾你我不分
Nobody都係somebody
睇你幾時現身
N-o-b-o-d-y
其實nobody永遠都會存在
N-o-b-o-d-y
所有nobody終會走起來
N-o-b-o-d-y
其實nobody永遠都會存在
N-o-b-o-d-y
所有nobody終會走起來
邊個係nobody
可能係你
好好照下塊鏡
定係我講緊自己
一句到尾
你我不分
Nobody都係somebody
睇你幾時現身
Nobody都係somebody
Nobody都係somebody
一句到尾你我不分
Nobody都係somebody
睇你幾時現身
Nobody
Nobody