《I Hate Myself Sometimes》歌詞｜派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》 | 目錄
派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜歌詞
I don't wanna talk right now
我不想每次對話都只是爭吵
或許不該在你心上留下記號
破碎了卻不知道該怎麼彌補
Cause I'm
Feeling so cold
Feeling so lonely inside
I need to go home
Right now I'm losing my mind
Everyday just feel so fucking blue
這種感覺快要撐不住
I wish I never had
to feel so sad inside
半夜走在延吉街的路
有你的回憶漸漸浮出
I hate myself sometimes
I hate myself sometimes
When I think of you
When I think of you
When I think of you
I think I
Lost a part of me
我的心也許多了一個 洞 空 沒有關係
我愛的還是你
洞中 放了很多 我們的點滴
就怕傷口 帶走了某個
自然的規則 yeah
不願再糾結那些過去的誓言
And everyday just feel so fucking blue
這種感覺快要撐不住
I wish I never had
to feel so sad inside
半夜走在延吉街的路
有你的回憶漸漸浮出
I hate myself sometimes
I hate myself sometimes
When I think of you
When I think of you
半夜走在延吉街的路
有你的回憶漸漸浮出
I hate myself sometimes
I hate myself sometimes
When I think of you
I think of you.