派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee) I Hate Myself Sometimes 《I Hate Myself Sometimes》歌詞｜派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
I Hate Myself Sometimes歌詞｜派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》於2023-12-28推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》 | 目錄

  1. 派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜歌詞
  2. 派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜製作
  3. 派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜新歌試聽
  4. 派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜MV

派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜歌詞

I don't wanna talk right now
我不想每次對話都只是爭吵
或許不該在你心上留下記號
破碎了卻不知道該怎麼彌補
Cause I'm
Feeling so cold
Feeling so lonely inside
I need to go home
Right now I'm losing my mind
Everyday just feel so fucking blue
這種感覺快要撐不住
I wish I never had
to feel so sad inside
半夜走在延吉街的路
有你的回憶漸漸浮出
I hate myself sometimes
I hate myself sometimes
When I think of you

When I think of you

When I think of you
I think I
Lost a part of me
我的心也許多了一個 洞 空 沒有關係
我愛的還是你
洞中 放了很多 我們的點滴
就怕傷口 帶走了某個
自然的規則 yeah
不願再糾結那些過去的誓言

And everyday just feel so fucking blue
這種感覺快要撐不住
I wish I never had
to feel so sad inside
半夜走在延吉街的路
有你的回憶漸漸浮出
I hate myself sometimes
I hate myself sometimes
When I think of you

When I think of you

半夜走在延吉街的路
有你的回憶漸漸浮出
I hate myself sometimes
I hate myself sometimes
When I think of you

I think of you.

派偉俊, 李浩瑋 (Patrick Brasca, Howard Lee)《I Hate Myself Sometimes》｜製作

作曲：派偉俊 Patrick Brasca / 李浩瑋 Howard Lee
作詞：派偉俊 Patrick Brasca / 李浩瑋 Howard Lee
