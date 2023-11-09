《Race of Faith (ft. YELLOW 黃宣)》歌詞｜王嘉儀 Sophy Wong新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
王嘉儀 Sophy Wong《Race of Faith (ft. YELLOW 黃宣)》 | 目錄
王嘉儀 Sophy Wong《Race of Faith (ft. YELLOW 黃宣)》｜歌詞
詞 Lyricists：Sophy王嘉儀(ft. part by YELLOW黃宣)
編 Arrangers：YELLOW黃宣、hirsk、Ricky Wong
監Producers：YELLOW黃宣、Sophy王嘉儀、hirsk
The world is spinning
upside down
The compass going round and round
Like we’re lost in time…
We’re running round and round
The world is spinning upside down
All the good things fading ‘way right now
Like it’s crumbling, I’m crumbling to feel that
I I I know we gotta lose it all, build it up
So I I I can still feel the world is true…
What are we all Running running for?
If life is just a game
We fall or lose it all~
What are we all Running running for?
We’re on a Race of Faith
When all good things they fade…
(What what what are we running for)
(What’re you running for)
(What are we running for, oo)
(What’re you running for)
(What are we running for, oo)
(What are we running for~ for~)
時間像一個旋渦
把自己繞在裡面
追趕太多
要是清空可以
死去活來過
燃盡後飄零
下意識追尋（心中找到岸）
信是未見的實據
還是透明（也許已得到）
I I I know we gotta lose it all, build it up
So I I I can still feel the world is true…
What are we all Running running for
If life is just a game
We fall or lose it all
What are we all Running running for
We’re on a Race of Faith
When all good things they fade
(What what are we running for, oo)
(What are we running for, oo)
(What are we running for~ for~)
(What are we running for, oo)
(What are we running for, oo)
(What are we running for~ for~)
Oooo~
Good things they fade
Oh good things they fade
(Just a Race of Faith)
What are running for
(Good things they fade)
What are running for
(Just a Race of Faith)
If life a game…
Is life a game? (Good things they fade)
Ooo no… (Just a Race of Faith)
(Good things they fade)
(It’s a)
(It’s a…)
(Just a Race of Faith)
(Good things gonna fade)
(Just a Race of Faith)
(Good things gonna fade)
(Just a Race of Faith)
(Good things gonna fade)