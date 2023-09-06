《Mind Game (ft. Diana Wang 王詩安)》歌詞｜王嘉儀 Sophy Wong, Diana Wang 王詩安新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
王嘉儀 Sophy Wong, Diana Wang 王詩安《Mind Game (ft. Diana Wang 王詩安)》 | 目錄
王嘉儀 Sophy Wong, Diana Wang 王詩安《Mind Game (ft. Diana Wang 王詩安)》｜新歌試聽
王嘉儀 Sophy Wong, Diana Wang 王詩安《Mind Game (ft. Diana Wang 王詩安)》｜製作
作曲：Sophy 王嘉儀、kaikai (ft. part by Diana Wang 王詩安)
作詞：Sophy 王嘉儀、kaikai (ft. part by Diana Wang 王詩安)
編曲：kaikai
監製：kaikai、Sophy 王嘉儀
王嘉儀 Sophy Wong, Diana Wang 王詩安《Mind Game (ft. Diana Wang 王詩安)》｜歌詞
You tried to fool me, manipulative
You tried to lure me in this game but it’s just house of cards
You tried to earn me, but you can’t afford it
Don’t know who you’re kidding
Go and say you know it all
Go and say you know it all
Go you’d say you know it all Cos all these pictures that you painted they all faded
And all the words you say won’t go, the lies they’re on your faces
And I can tell it, I can tell it
Cos all these pictures that you painted they all faded
And all the words you say won’t go, the lies they’re on your faces
And I can tell it, I can tell it Mind game
I get you – we don’t need a mind game. Yeah
Feels lush like I’m falling
Way down in the far away
Mind game
I get you – we don’t need a mind game. Yeah
Feels lush like I’m falling
Way down in the far away (You, don’t waste my time no baby, be real then I’ll be down)
(You, you, don’t waste my energy, no, be real then I’ll be down) This ain’t a game when you tryna own me
No other thing to do but think about me
And it’s at night when I dream about wish it was all fine
In the light I can see the signs of so many lies Cos all these pictures that you painted they all faded (they all faded)
And all the words you say won’t go, the lies they’re on your faces
And I can tell it, I can tell it (oo, oo, oo)
And I can tell it, I can tell it Mind game (is that your mind game?)
Mind game (is that your mind game, boy?)
Feels lush like I’m falling
Way down in the far away (falling yeah)
Mind game
I get you, we don’t need a mind game – yeah
(Feeling lush like) feels lush like I’m falling
(Feeling far like) way down in the far away (You, don’t waste my time no baby, be real then I’ll be down)
Don’t you mind game me yeah
(You, you, don’t waste my energy)
It’s a waste of your mind, it’s a waste of my time, it’s a mind game!
(You, don’t waste my time no baby, be real then I’ll be down)
You’d be wasting all my energy (energy~)
(You, you, don’t waste my energy, no, be real then I’ll be down) I know what the game’s about (mind game)
I know what it’s all about
I know what it’s all about
A mind game
It’s a crime game
Be real then I’ll be down