《有點愛 (feat. Miusa妙莎)》歌詞｜羅志祥 (Show Lo)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
羅志祥 (Show Lo)《有點愛 (feat. Miusa妙莎)》｜歌詞
假裝可不是 我的招數
戀愛的感覺 妳抓不住
曖昧的遊戲 全都別管 yeah
靠近點 you know 靠近點 (nah)
你快要站不 住
我知道你很在乎
感受我的溫度
別頑固 ohhhh~
像小孩要糖的女生 (yeah?)
沒時間再跟你較真 (hahaa)
那就繼續 在旁邊
耍著你所謂的酷 (hahaa)
拜託讓 我牽妳的手
我們就 跟著感覺走
氣溫隨著妳浮動~
underneath the sky
somewhere we won't hide, no
你有點壞
我有點愛都明白
underneath the sky
someday you and I~~
你要的乖
我不離開
有我在
underneath the sky
yeah~
underneath the sky
(picture this)
我 承認我 不 是乖了點
你卻讓我 開始 對 你急了眼
最後 瘋狂對你放了電
恩 恩( you're gonna love it! )
麻煩請讓我個位
yeah 我現在沒有空間
給我一分鐘時間
你想說 就 快一點
really?
nah I'm just playing
注意你 這段時間 (oh yeah?)
有一種微醺的感覺
化學反應在衝動~~~
underneath the sky
somewhere we won't hide, no
你有點壞
我有點愛
都明白
underneath the sky
someday you and I~~
你要的乖
我不離開
有我在
underneath the sky
oh~ hey~
underneath the sky
oh oh~ oh yeah~! oh oh~
說出心動的感覺 快點 快點 (yeah)
你的眼神中有點 曖昧 曖昧~~
要互相了解彼此 快點 快點
come on baby don't be shy
(don't be shy ~ hey ~)
underneath the sky (sky oh~)
somewhere we won't hide, no (oh oh~)
你有點壞
我有點愛 (有點愛~)
都明白
underneath the sky (sky oh~)
Someday you and I~ ( I~ ~ ~ ~)
你要的乖 (yeah~)
我不離開 (yeah~)
有我在 (有我在 ~ ~ ~ )
underneath the sky
(yeah~ oh~)
underneath the sky (oh oh~)
(you got it you got it~!)
underneath the sky ~~~ yeah~
(oh~ oh~)
underneath the sky ~~~ oh~