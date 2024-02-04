《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》歌詞｜蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》｜歌詞
Why do birds suddenly appear
Every time you are near
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
Why do stars fall down from the sky
Every time you walk by
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
On the day that you were born
And the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled gold dust In your hair of gold And starlight in your eyes of blue
That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
On the day that you were born
And the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled gold dust
In your hair of gold
And starlight in your eyes of blue
That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
wa~~~Close to you
wa~~~Close to you
wa~~~Close to you
wa~~~Close to you