《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》歌詞｜蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

蘇打綠 (Sodagreen) Close To You（sodagreen in summer）

《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》於2024-02-02推出新歌

蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》 | 目錄

  1. 蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)Close To You（sodagreen in summer）｜歌詞
  2. 蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)Close To You（sodagreen in summer）｜製作
  3. 蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)Close To You（sodagreen in summer）｜新歌試聽
  4. 蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)Close To You（sodagreen in summer）｜MV

蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》｜歌詞

作   

Why do birds suddenly appear
Every time you are near
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
Why do stars fall down from the sky
Every time you walk by
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you

On the day that you were born
And the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled gold dust In your hair of gold And starlight in your eyes of blue

That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you

On the day that you were born
And the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled gold dust
In your hair of gold
And starlight in your eyes of blue
That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you

wa~~~Close to you
wa~~~Close to you
wa~~~Close to you
wa~~~Close to you

蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》｜製作

作曲：Burt Bacharach/Hal David
作詞：Burt Bacharach/Hal David
蘇打綠 (Sodagreen)《Close To You（sodagreen in summer）》｜新歌試聽