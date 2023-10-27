《Better Place (From TROLLS Band Together)》歌詞｜超級男孩, 賈斯汀新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
超級男孩, 賈斯汀《Better Place (From TROLLS Band Together)》 | 目錄
超級男孩, 賈斯汀《Better Place (From TROLLS Band Together)》｜歌詞
It's some kind of love, it's some kind of fire
I'm already up, but you lift me higher
You know I'm not wrong, you know I'm not lyin'
We do it better, yeah, we do it better, yeah
I don't mind if the world spins faster
The music's louder, the waves get stronger
I don't mind if the world spins faster
Faster, faster
Just let me take you to a better place
I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight
Yeah, if you let me show the way
I'm so excited to see you excited
I'll take you to a better place, yoo-hoo
And, baby, you can love me on the way
We're flyin' up to outer space
I'm so excited to see you excited, yeah
Yeah, ooh, oh (Yeah, yeah)
You like the bass down low, I wanna lose control
I wanna dance all night, you like it nice and slow
Don't want it any other way, tell all your friends you're gonna stay
When we're together, you know that we do it better
I don't mind if the world spins faster
The music's louder, the waves are gettin' stronger
I don't mind if the world spins faster
Faster, faster, faster
Just let me take you to a better place
I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight
Yeah, if you let me show the way (Show the way)
I'm so excited to see you excited
I'll take you to a better place, yoo-hoo
And, baby, you can love me on the way
We're flyin' up to outer space
I'm so excited to see you excited, yeah
I like to see you lose control
(Ain't nobody better, we do it better)
I know a place, say that you'll go with me, yeah
(Ain't nobody better, we do it better)
Just let me take you to a better place
I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight
Yeah, if you let me show the way (Show the way)
I'm so excited to see you excited
I'll take you to a better place, yoo-hoo
And, baby, you can love me on the way
We're flyin' up to outer space
I'm so excited to see you excited, yeah