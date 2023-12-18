《未發生的聖誕舞會》歌詞｜馬天佑 (Mayao)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
馬天佑 (Mayao)《未發生的聖誕舞會》｜歌詞
Lyrics by： Jaime Cheung
Arranged by Jae Chong
Produced by Jae Chong
在當初隔了班房那走廊
沒法上一課專心聽功課
但霎眼過了幾歲
情仍在砌堆
傻傻 心很錯亂
這聖誕相隔幾千公里
亂發postcard來煩你
囉囉攣 I’ve been good or naughty?
Santa baby oh tell me
Oh is it just me?
Is that cupid on your sleigh?
Santa baby o tell me
I’m catchin this feeling
But i‘d rather catch a flight to you
I think i’m in love
Santa baby tell me
亂講一通來參加舞會嗎
MSN換來thumbs up nudge幾下
讓blingbling 燈飾高掛
圖形是你嗎？
傻傻 真假 錯亂
這聖誕相隔幾千公里
夢坐鹿車來遇你
囉囉攣 I’ve been good or naughty?
Shanta baby o tell me
Oh is it just me?
Is that cupid on your sleigh?
Santa baby oh tell me
I’m catchin this feeling
But i‘d rather catch a flight to you
聖誕禮物
Prepared it long ago
預早3天能運到
你接過卻無消息音訊
Ooo ooooo oooo
I wanna be with you this christmas
Santa baby oh tell me
Oh is it just me?
Is that cupid on your sleigh?
Santa baby oh tell me
I’m catchin this feeling
But I’d rather catch a flight to you
I’m in love