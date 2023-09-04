《Gold Gold Gold》歌詞｜전소미新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
전소미《Gold Gold Gold》 | 目錄
전소미《Gold Gold Gold》｜新歌試聽
전소미《Gold Gold Gold》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
전소미《Gold Gold Gold》｜歌詞
作詞:전소미,TEDDY,Danny Chung
作曲:전소미,Dominsuk,24
編曲:24,Dominsuk In my pocket
잔돈이 춤을 춰
Mouth full of gold 내 미소는 눈부셔
THE BLACK is what I rep
The check is what I get
내 ex 들은 964의 백미러에 Zoom zoom 시동을 걸어
선 넘어봐라 뚝뚝 칼처럼 끊어
이 재물 복은 endless 끝없이 벌어
I want it all 난 도가 지나쳐 내가 망할 거라 축복한
널 만나러 with my gang
꼭꼭 숨어 if you can
What you got
What you got I got a lotta 금금금금금
많아 금은보 and 화화화화화
I got a lotta 금금금금금
많아 금은보 and 화화화화화 Gold on my this
Gold on my that
Gold on my wrist
Gold on my yeah
Gold on my this
Gold on my that
Gold on my wrist
Gold on my yeah yeah Neck glittered up wrist on disco
Gold bullets in my golden pistol
So official blow the whistle, game is over
I could get this chain framed at MOMA, told ya
Queen tut when I mean mug
You can’t keep up
Nother ring when I need to re-up, yup
247 got the karats 24
24 told me that we going gold, oh 내가 망할 거라 축복한
널 만나러 with my gang
꼭꼭 숨어 if you can
What you got
What you got I got a lotta 금금금금금
많아 금은보 and 화화화화화
I got a lotta 금금금금금
많아 금은보 and 화화화화화 Gold on my this
Gold on my that
Gold on my wrist
Gold on my yeah
Gold on my this
Gold on my that
Gold on my wrist
Gold on my yeah yeah 빨주노초파남보 그딴 거 말고
금금금금금
통장에 넘치는 공공공들보다
금금금금금 Yeah I’m 22
Living my life
넌 지켜봐
I am the headline
Show me what you got, yeah
What you got, yeah
I got a lotta, lotta, lotta, lotta I got a lotta 금금금금금
많아 금은보 and 화화화화화
I got a lotta 금금금금금
많아 금은보 and 화화화화화 Gold on my this
Gold on my that
Gold on my wrist
Gold on my yeah
Gold on my this
Gold on my that
Gold on my wrist
Gold on my yeah yeah