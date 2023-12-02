《YOLO》歌詞｜aespa新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
aespa《YOLO》｜歌詞
You go "Oh no"
We go YOLO
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
But YOLO
잘 봐 my runway
주목해 날 특별한 way
나답게 I make rules
맘대로 I walk
매일이 like birthday
달콤한 cake 늦기 전에
한입에 쏙 that's right
맛볼래 right now
좋은 게 좋아 chase it (Yeah)
어려워도 전부 break it
포기가 더 어려워 (원하면 뭐든지, I'll make it mine)
싫어도 참고 waiting
넣어 둬 그런 얘긴
오늘은 한 번뿐
Just live my life
내 맘이 끌린다면 pick
따분해 지루한 건 kick
Wanna ta-ta-take it (Let's take)
내 손에 ge-ge-get it (It's like party)
매일 더 즐긴다면 내가 winner (Bigger, better)
Getting higher
난 내 삶이 좋은 걸 only live once
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
We go YOLO
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
But YOLO
당길래 zoom, zoom
진짜 내 꿈에 초점을 맞춰
Take a shot
사진처럼 딱 걸어 놔
다른 건 안 봐
그 누구도 내 선택에
채점은 never
던질래 answer (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
오답도 right
겁먹지 않아
시선은 not my business (Yeah)
이기거나 지는 races
전부 관심 없는걸 (아무리 당겨도, can't pull me down)
다 뻔한 성공 법칙
강요는 말아, baby
지금은 한 번뿐
Just live my life
내 맘이 끌린다면 pick
따분해 지루한 건 kick
Wanna ta-ta-take it (Let's take)
내 손에 ge-ge-get it (It's like party)
매일 더 즐긴다면 내가 winner (Bigger, better)
Getting higher
난 내 삶이 좋은 걸 only live once
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
We go YOLO
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
But YOLO
(Hey, hey, hey) Oh, yeah
Follow your own heart
(Hey, hey, hey) Oh, yeah
'Cause you only live once (Ooh)
알잖아 우린 priceless
그냥 흘러가긴 truly (Oh)
매 순간이 아쉬워
싫어도 참고 waiting
넣어둬 그런 얘긴
인생은 한 번뿐 (Just live my life)
내 맘이 끌린다면 pick
따분해 지루한 건 kick
Wanna ta-ta-take it (Let's take)
내 손에 ge-ge-get it (It's like party)
매일 더 즐긴다면 내가 winner (Bigger, better)
Getting higher
난 내 삶이 좋은 걸 only live once
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
We go YOLO (You go 'Oh no', we go YOLO)
Y-O-L-O
You go "Oh no"
But YOLO