《The Lovers》歌詞｜AGA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
AGA《The Lovers》 | 目錄
AGA《The Lovers》｜歌詞
Get carried away
I just get carried away
I think of you
And that’s it for today
Your eyes they’re like a faith
I can’t look the other way
It’s outer space
And I thought we have said
“We are the world
We are the fire
We are the songs
For every lover”
How do I say?
It’s us against the world
Ohh babe if we make it in time
Ooo baby it’s been a long long while
So love me like a last time
Oo baby it’s a long long while
So kiss me like the first time
Ooo baby if I only knew that it could be our last time
Don’t say why
Just don’t say why
Your eyes they’re like a faith
I can’t look the other way
It’s outer space
And I thought we have said
“We are the world
We are the fire
We are the songs
For every lover”
How do I say?
It’s us against the world
Ohh babe if we make it in time
Ooo babe it’s been a long long while
So love me like a last time
Oo baby it’s a long long while
So kiss me like the first time
Ooo baby if I only knew that it could be our last time
Don’t say why
Just don’t say why
Ooo babe it’s been a long long while
So kiss me like a last time
Oo baby it’s a long long while
So love me like the first time
Ooo baby if I only knew that it could be our last time
Don’t say why
Just don’t ask why
Ooh… why….