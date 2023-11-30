《Heart over Mind》歌詞｜Alan Walker新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜歌詞
Composed by： Alan Walker, Big Fred, Carl Hovind, Gunnar Greve Pettersen, Kristin Carpenter, Marcus Ambekk & Slipmats
I should've locked the door
Pinned myself to the floor
Made someone cover my eyes
'Cause when the devil's on my left
Telling me to go ahead
You're right back in my mind
I'm a human tug of war
How do I cut the chord
Feel like I'm stumbling blind
And with the angel on my right
Telling me to pick a side
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
Oh you make me wanna
Throw my body into the fire
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
Oh you make me wanna
Take it all and swallow my pride
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
You should've stayed away
Known what a mess you'd make
Said it's a bad idea
Should've picked kindness over cruel
What a stupid thing to do
Now I, I can't rewind
Heart over mind
Oh you make me wanna
Throw my body into the fire
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
Oh you make me wanna
Take it all and swallow my pride
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind