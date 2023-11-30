Alan Walker Heart over Mind 《Heart over Mind》歌詞｜Alan Walker新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Heart over Mind》歌詞｜Alan Walker新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Heart over Mind歌詞｜Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》於2023-11-10推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Alan Walker新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》 | 目錄

  1. Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜歌詞
  2. Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜製作
  3. Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜新歌試聽
  4. Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜MV

Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜歌詞

Lyrics by： Alan Walker, Big Fred, Carl Hovind, Gunnar Greve Pettersen, Kristin Carpenter, Marcus Ambekk & Slipmats
Composed by： Alan Walker, Big Fred, Carl Hovind, Gunnar Greve Pettersen, Kristin Carpenter, Marcus Ambekk & Slipmats

I should've locked the door
Pinned myself to the floor
Made someone cover my eyes
'Cause when the devil's on my left
Telling me to go ahead
You're right back in my mind

I'm a human tug of war
How do I cut the chord
Feel like I'm stumbling blind
And with the angel on my right
Telling me to pick a side
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Oh you make me wanna
Throw my body into the fire
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Oh you make me wanna
Take it all and swallow my pride
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

You should've stayed away
Known what a mess you'd make
Said it's a bad idea
Should've picked kindness over cruel
What a stupid thing to do
Now I, I can't rewind
Heart over mind

Oh you make me wanna
Throw my body into the fire
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Oh you make me wanna
Take it all and swallow my pride
Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Should've known better 'cause you're dangerous
A painful love
Tonight's too hard to fight
Heart over mind

Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜製作

有待更新
Alan Walker《Heart over Mind》｜新歌試聽